AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.88. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 243,500 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.