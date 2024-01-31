Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 1,316,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.