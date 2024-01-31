Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. 119,114,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,213,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

