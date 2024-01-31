Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.77. 23,324,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,347,797. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average of $381.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

