Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 12,735 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 635,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 312,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 3,728,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,352. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

