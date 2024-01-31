Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 817,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.