Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. 2,251,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

