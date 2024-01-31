Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Down 0.7%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,526,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,326,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.08 ($0.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £99.32 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.98.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

