Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $259.20. 2,053,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.59. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.