Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Arthur Geiss Buys 50,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Geiss bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akoustis Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.