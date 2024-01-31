Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.99. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 25,918 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

