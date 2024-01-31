AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AFB opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.