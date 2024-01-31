AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

