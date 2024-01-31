American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 262,069 shares traded.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About American Cannabis
American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.
