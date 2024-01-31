ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.20

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
About ANTA Sports Products
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.