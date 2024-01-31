Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 808,900 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Arcimoto Price Performance

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

