Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $83.75 million and $1.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

