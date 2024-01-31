Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0844 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $84.27 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00079809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.