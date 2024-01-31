Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $546.98 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.36 or 0.00019866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $546.98 million and $15.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00553465 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00161948 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
