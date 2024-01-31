Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.25. Asana has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

