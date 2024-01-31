Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 23.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
