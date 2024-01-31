Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 23.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

AHT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

