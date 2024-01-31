Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1168212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

