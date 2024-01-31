AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 153,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

