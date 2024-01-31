Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $0.34

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $53.86 million and approximately $2,092.81 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,417,090 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars.

