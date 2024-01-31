Astrafer Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Astrafer has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $57.35 million and $2,100.50 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.33534097 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,566.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

