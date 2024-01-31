Aurora (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.22

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.22 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.00). Aurora shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.08), with a volume of 54,895 shares traded.

Aurora Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,160.30 and a beta of 1.32.

About Aurora

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

