Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05-9.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.17.

ADP traded up $9.39 on Wednesday, hitting $247.98. 1,987,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

