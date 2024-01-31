Avalanche 1-Day Volume Hits $598.19 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $32.96 or 0.00078341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.10 billion and approximately $598.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,121,458 coins and its circulating supply is 367,088,548 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

