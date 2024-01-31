AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.530-11.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.53-11.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.69.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.06. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

