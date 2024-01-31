Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $938.92 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $938.92 million and approximately $76.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00016335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,638,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,160,507.2796473 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.26671222 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $68,778,615.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

