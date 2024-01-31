Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10. Approximately 1,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Ballston Spa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.