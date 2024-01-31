Bancor Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $90.72 million and $5.92 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.53 or 0.99932921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011225 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00184226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,413,702 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,411,123.34042263 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.70772774 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $5,530,911.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.