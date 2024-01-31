Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Down 4.5%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.88. 124,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 420,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 96.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 562,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 276,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

