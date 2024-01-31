Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares Up 3.9%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.10 and last traded at C$41.10. 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.55.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.22.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

