Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank7 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.