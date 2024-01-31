Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of BSVN opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Insider Transactions at Bank7
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank7 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
