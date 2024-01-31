Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
Bank7 Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BSVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
