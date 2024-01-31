Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 over the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

