Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.32. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,585 shares trading hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

