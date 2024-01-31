Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.91. 1,302,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.