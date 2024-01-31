Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Up 62.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 62.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Beam Global Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

