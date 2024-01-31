Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,978,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,975. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

