Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.61 and last traded at 0.61. 906,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,224,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 16.45 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

