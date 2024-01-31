bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Trading 37.7% Higher

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) traded up 37.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 3,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
