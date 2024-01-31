BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 11.5% Higher

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.46. 179,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 198,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

BIT Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.93.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIT Mining Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

