BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $521.57 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $521.57 million and approximately $593,795.10 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,998.92 or 1.00216844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00187569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,979.00633693 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $600,626.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.