Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,700.07 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $33,700.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022304 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.