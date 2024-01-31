BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $771.81 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $771.81 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002088 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002141 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000084 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $22,863,053.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.