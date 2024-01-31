Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 28,090,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 3,689,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,597. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

