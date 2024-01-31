BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) is Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.29% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 57,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.