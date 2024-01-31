Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as 48.70 and last traded at 48.25. 81,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 119,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 48.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

