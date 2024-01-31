Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,955.37

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,955.37 ($37.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,193 ($40.59). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,190 ($40.55), with a volume of 347,948 shares trading hands.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($38.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,958.32. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,237.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

