Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 554,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 82,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.